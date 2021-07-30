Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Draft Picks 2021: List of Results, Grades and Analysis

By Philip Lindsey
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NBA draft has been and gone. It is the day that top prospects from all over the world dream of as they await the announcements that will change their lives. Meanwhile, 30 teams plan up until the last minute in pursuit of future stars to build around. In...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Players#The Orlando Magic#The Sacramento Kings#Baylor#The Golden State Warriors#The Oklahoma State#G Jalen Green#The Houston Rockets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors#Australian#Congolese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBASB Nation

Instant grades for every 2021 NBA Draft first round pick

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, and there is zero suspense this year on who will be the first pick. Cade Cunningham leads a draft class that is defined by star-power at the top. While Cunningham will be Detroit’s choice with the first pick, both USC center Evan Mobley and G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green are talented enough to go No. 1 overall in a vacuum. With Jalen Suggs also establishing himself as a terrific prospect during his freshman year at Gonzaga, the 2021 NBA Draft will be remembered for the excellent quartet of players taken with the first four picks.
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Draft grades: Orlando Magic select Jalen Suggs with No. 5 pick

The Orlando Magic have selected Jalen Suggs No. 5 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Gonzaga guard very nearly led the Bulldogs to a national championship last season, ultimately falling short in the title game after an undefeated regular season. Suggs scored 22 points in that loss, and he averaged 14.4 of them for the season along with 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. Now, he'll join a Magic team that has a long way to go before it can compete at the level Gonzaga did last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 2021 NBA Draft Grades after busy night

The Toronto Raptors provided the first of many curveballs in the 2021 NBA Draft, as they took Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick when it looked like the selection was going to be Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs. This move will certainly cause some division among the NBA Draft Grades crowd.
NBAIronton Tribune

Pistons pick Cunningham as top pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Cunningham sure looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick all year at Oklahoma State with his fluid game, scoring ability and passing — all in a 6-foot-8 frame. So it was no surprise the Detroit Pistons would grab the freshman All-American with the top...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

4 best NBA card investments from the 2021 NBA Draft, ranked

With the 2021 NBA Draft over, the attention has now focused on those intriguing rookies and the teams that drafted them. In a few months, basketball fans will see whether the hype surrounding these young studs will be justified or not. That same kind of excitement is also spreading among...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Ready To Take Minimum Contract To Join The Lakers

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns players who won’t be back next season

The Phoenix Suns must reset and reload for another title run, but these three players won’t be a part of that quest in 2021. The Phoenix Suns‘ magical NBA season came to an unceremonious end. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company won four straight the capture the NBA title. It was a hard defeat for a Phoenix team on an unforgettable ride since the postseason began.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy