Netflix Exec Breaks Silence on Steven Spielberg Deal

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, staunch advocates for the theatrical experience and frequent critics of streaming, inked a deal with Netflix, it left most observers slack-jawed. The Amblin-Netflix deal will "cover multiple new feature films per year," which makes it surprising that Netflix had said so little about what seemed like a coup (even if it wasn't quite as big a deal as it sounded). The studio "is expected to produce at least two films a year" for Netflix with the possibility that Spielberg may even direct some of them, but Amblin will still continue to do most of their work with Universal, Spielberg's longtime partner.

comicbook.com

