Netflix Exec Breaks Silence on Steven Spielberg Deal

"Kill the lights…" 20th Century Studios has revealed a brand new "Special Look" 60-second preview for the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical West Side Story. This was filmed in the summer of 2019, and has been rescheduled for release in theaters this December. The first trailer debuted earlier this year during the Oscars. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The story focuses on the love story between teenagers Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by newcomer Rachel Zegler. The rest of the big ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno. This trailer, more than anything, seems to be a cinematography showcase, highlighting Janusz Kaminski's shots. And damn does it look good.