Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Herb Jones' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pelicans Roster

By Rob Goldberg, TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans added forward Herb Jones after selecting the Alabama product with the No. 35 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Herb Jones. Position: SF. Height: 6'7" Pro Comparison: Troy Brown. Scouting Report: Shooting is still a question mark...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
James Nunnally
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Naji Marshall
Person
Brandon Ingram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Pelicans Roster#The New Orleans Pelicans#Bleacher Report Draft#Pelicans Active Roster#Espn#Sg#Rfa Josh Hart#Rfa Willy Hernangomez#Ufa James Nunnally#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Pelicans trade is centered on Myles Turner to New Orleans

After missing the playoffs for the third consecutive NBA season now, the New Orleans Pelicans are going to be searching for answers this offseason on how to build their team into a true threat out West. With guys like Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart set to become restricted free agents, the Pelicans will likely be big spenders this offseason, which is why they have a chance to turn things around in a hurry.
NBABleacher Report

Pelicans, Grizzlies' Updated Draft Picks, Rosters After Bledsoe-Valanciunas Trade

With days to go until the 2021 NBA draft, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans reshaped the first round a bit. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the teams are nearing a deal in which New Orleans will acquire Jonas Valanciunas and the Nos. 17 and 51 picks in the upcoming draft. Memphis will receive Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, a protected 2022 first-rounder and the Nos. 10 and 40 picks this year. According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, the 2022 pick is top-10 protected from the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAAOL Corp

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
NBABleacher Report

Danny Green Rumors: Lakers, Celtics, Cavs, Pelicans Linked to 76ers Free Agent

Multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, have reportedly shown interest in veteran free agent Danny Green. According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Lakers, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams believed to be in on Green. The 34-year-old Green is a quintessential three-and-D player...
NBANBA

Reports: Pelicans, Grizzlies finalizing trade before NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a deal that will send center Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 NBA Draft picks to New Orleans for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Beldsoe and Draft picks, according to multiple reports. The Grizzlies reportedly will flip the 17th and 51st picks...
NBAScarlet Nation

Herbert Jones selected No. 35 overall by New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Draft

Herbert Jones is set for a reunion with former teammate Kira Lewis Jr. in New Orleans. The Alabama forward was the second Crimson Tide player to hear his name called during Thursday night’s NBA Draft as he was selected 35 overall in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans. Joshua Primo was the first Crimson Tide player off the board as he was selected No. 12 overall by the San Antonio Spurs earlier in the night.
NBABleacher Report

Bulls, Pelicans Updated Rosters, Salary Caps After Lonzo Ball Sign-and-Trade

The Chicago Bulls are acquiring New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade deal, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who relayed the transaction's details:. Here's a look at how the Bulls' and Pelicans' rosters and salary caps shake out following the reported move. All figures...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy