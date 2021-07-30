Cancel
Aaron Henry's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a two-way contract with Michigan State star Aaron Henry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Aaron Henry. Position: SG/SF. Height: 6'6" Pro Comparison: PJ Dozier. Scouting Report: Defense could earn Henry NBA minutes, though he's also a...

NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

76ers sign former Michigan State star Aaron Henry to two-way deal

The Sixers are set to ink undrafted Michigan State wing Aaron Henry to a two-way contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 6-foot-6 junior forward was named to the 2020-21 All-Defensive Team and 2020-21 All-Big Ten Third Team. He had a breakout final collegiate season, averaging career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6), assists (3.6) and steals (1.3) over 28 games, including 26 starts.
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Aaron Henry

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.
NBABlazer's Edge

NBA Draft Profile: Aaron Henry

The 2020-21 regular season is in the books for the Trail Blazers and the 2021 NBA Draft is only a day away. For the first time since 2016, the Blazers are set to enter draft night without a selection. However, that doesn’t mean that President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey will sit on the sidelines during the process.
NBAUSA Today

NBA mock draft round-up: Where will Aaron Henry get drafted?

It is finally the day of the 2021 NBA Draft. Many of the games best college stars will see their names as one of the 60 picks in tonight’s draft. Michigan State star Aaron Henry made the decision to forgo his senior season to enter his name in the NBA Draft.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...

