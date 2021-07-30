Joey King Birthday: Vibrant Colours, Bold Designs and Simple Cuts, Her Wardrobe is All Things ‘Pretty and Nice’
Joey King, the Kissing Booth actress celebrates her 22nd birthday on July 30. The rising star of Hollywood, who has impressed one too many critics already is also a budding fashionista who has already taken the fashion world by storm. King has made some amazing red carpet appearances in the recent past and each time, she has dazzled in her choices. A new favourite with fashion critics, Joey King is currently the most sought after name. The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer: Joey King’s Elle Faces the Hardest Decision To Make Before She Heads to College (Watch Video).wmleader.com
