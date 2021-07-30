A Radical Idea To Prevent Overdose Deaths - Letter

As someone who worked in the field of substance abuse for over 30 years, I support Massachusetts and Upper Cape Cod to approve and support supervised injection sites. Most importantly, we will be saving lives and then hopefully get them into long-term treatment. Those who argue that saving someone’s life with naloxone will only foster addiction are being inhumane and ill-informed. We must treat addiction as a disease, thus treat it with same urgency and compassion as we treat all diseases. Cape Cod could become a leader in this field.