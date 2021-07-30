Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A Radical Idea To Prevent Overdose Deaths - Letter

By webeditor@capenews.net
capenews.net
 5 days ago

As someone who worked in the field of substance abuse for over 30 years, I support Massachusetts and Upper Cape Cod to approve and support supervised injection sites. Most importantly, we will be saving lives and then hopefully get them into long-term treatment. Those who argue that saving someone’s life with naloxone will only foster addiction are being inhumane and ill-informed. We must treat addiction as a disease, thus treat it with same urgency and compassion as we treat all diseases. Cape Cod could become a leader in this field.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Naloxone#Substance Abuse#Upper Cape Cod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy