Watch Kendrick Perkins flub Moses Moody’s name at NBA Draft

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet is having a field day over Kendrick Perkins flubbing Moses Moody’s name at the NBA Draft, but Arkansas fans… not so much. During ESPN’s draft coverage on Thursday night, Perkins was discussing the No. 14 overall pick to the Warriors, and said, “Modi Moozy,” before going through variations of Moody’s name — none of which were correct.

