DENVER (CBS4) – From offices to restaurants, more companies want to see your COVID-19 vaccination card. This trend comes amid a rise in cases in Colorado and nationwide. (credit: CBS) “We’ve seen a big uptick in business and we’re very appreciative of that,” Andrew Feinstein said. Feinstein runs Reelsworks, and Tracks, both nightclubs in Denver. “The industry, after everything we’ve been through, we’d be opposed to any restrictions whatsoever,” he said. No new restrictions have been imposed, but the trend is starting to pick up around the country, and even locally. Reelworks had checked for vaccinations earlier in the pandemic. “We were able to work with...