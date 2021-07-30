Cancel
NBA

Sixers Select Charles Bassey With 53rd Overall Pick of 2021 NBA Draft

By Kevin McCormick
All 76ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2ss5_0bCNqneQ00

The Sixers have made their third and final selection of the 2021 NBA draft. With the 53rd overall pick, the team has taken Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey.

Bassey is a six-foot-eleven, 235-pound center coming out after three years in college. This past season he averaged 17.6 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 3.1 BPG.

If there was one area the Sixers needed to address in the draft, it was center depth. As it currently stands, Joel Embiid is the only center under contract.

Between his athleticism and NBA-ready frame, Bassey has the potential to give solid minutes on day one. He is a tenacious defender at the rim and runs the floor well for his size.

While his game is more traditional right now, Bassey is adapting to be a modern NBA big. His three-point shot is something he continually worked to improve throughout his college career.

From his sophomore to junior year, Bassey almost doubled his three-point percentage. He went from shooting 16.7% in year two to 30.5% on a slightly increased volume.

Not having a big man who can space the floor has hurt the Sixers in the past. They might have found the answer to that problem late in the second round.

Daryl Morey did a great job with his second-round picks last draft and might have done it again. Bassey's polished game on both ends, along with an improving outside shot, make him an enticing prospect to take a flier on.

Bassey will likely find himself on a similar road as Paul Reed last season. Starting the year on a two-way contract, and if he impresses, could be locked up on a long-term team-friendly deal.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
