Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Top 5 Design Principles for a Beautiful Living Room

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Top 5 Design Principles for a Beautiful Living Room (chiquehomeliving.com) Have you ever fawned over the pages of an interior home magazine? It seems each spread features the most beautifully designed space that is both effortless and timeless. You wish you could recreate these schemes in your own home, but you have no idea where to begin the interior design process. Successful interiors utilize key design principles. These principles create a classic, cohesive, and well-thought-out space. Ideally, each room in your home should follow these principles.

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Design#The Living Room#The Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
Interior Designmadaboutthehouse.com

How to plan a tiny bathroom (and we mean tiny)

I have shared my tiny bathroom reno on these pages before but Sophie and I discuss this in more detail on the podcast today following a recent survey revealed by our sponsor Geberit that found that the average new build bathrooom in the UK measures 4.4m square. Mine is a square 2m x 2m while Sophie’s is just over 1m x about 2.5m so we have both planned and decorated these small spaces of our own – with, of course, two very different looks, so you might find the following tips useful.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Add a Twist to Your Living Room with These 8 Coffee Table Alternatives

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A coffee table is a living room mainstay — or is it? Whether you’re short on space or just looking for ways to spice up the traditional living room layout, switching out a classic coffee table for a different piece of furniture is an unexpected way to upgrade your room. Putting a fun twist on the essential piece is a creative way to bring some personality into your space. To give you some ideas, check out these eight alternatives to coffee tables.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Gorgeous Tiny House Is a Family Cottage—and Retirement Investment

The tiny house movement started gaining steam a little over a decade ago as one way people could own a home of their own without the burden of a conventional mortgage. Many tiny homes from those early days were self-built dwellings that epitomized radical simplicity, and a decidedly rustic aesthetic that didn't always make sense.
Vancouver, WAInman.com

11 shipping containers were used to build this eco-friendly home

A Washington home built from 11 used shipping containers in eco-friendly Pacific Northwest style has hit the market for $2 million. Built in 2015 by designer and owner Edward Merced, the 4,074-square-foot home in Vancouver, Washington once appeared on HGTV’s Container Homes” for its unique design. Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s way of incorporating architecture into the surrounding environment, Merced drew out his vision on a sketch and put it to life through recycled material and shipping containers that he had access to through his job in the import business.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Gothic Farmhouse

When someone says they live in a farmhouse, the tendency is to imagine a classical or rustic design. But what about someone mentioning a gothic-style farmhouse? This is a unique home design style, invented by Jeff and Sherrie Harris and their home even appeared in the April/May edition of American Farmhouse magazine.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
Interior DesignMorganton News Herald

Decor on a dime: Ideas for your home, all under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. Here are some design hacks, all under $100. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.
Interior Designazbigmedia.com

New trends in living room sets

This has been a tough year with a lot of projects—interior design and otherwise—put on hold. As businesses reopen and movement begins to shift back from isolation toward socialization, many people are reconsidering how their interior spaces make them feel. Now, while trend predictions are less stable than in previous years, there are certain design elements that make sense that will be on the rise in the coming months.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Gorgeous Industrial Living Room Designs That Will Draw You In

If there is a compilation of ideas that can show you the true beauty of the industrial style, then it must be this one. The industrial living room designs have that something special that really distinguishes this style from any other. Yes, it is true that the industrial style can be mixed with modern, rustic and traditional features but it is still its own style that is immediately recognizable and that is something you will notice in the designs that follow.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blah Bonus Room Becomes a Teen Dream Hangout Complete With a Candy Drawer and Putting Green

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The sky’s the limit for bonus rooms, if you’re lucky enough to have one. Decorating them often calls for an extra dose of creativity, and sometimes that means calling in some reinforcements, namely a pro designer. That’s exactly why homeowner Ellen McCue teamed up with Fiona Leonard of Fiona Leonard Interiors on this lounge-like hangout for her two teen sons.
Interior DesignPosted by
The US Sun

DIY fan transforms tired-looking patio into chic outdoor space – and all she used was a can of paint and a stencil

WITH summer well and truly here, DIY lovers have been giving their gardens a much-needed glow up, so they can make the most of the warmer weather right on their doorstep. One home renovations fans decided to do just that and transform their tired-looking patio into an Instagram-worthy space - and all they used to do so was a can of paint and a stylish stencil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy