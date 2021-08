If your omelette doesn't quite feel complete without a side of crispy bacon, or you rely on a BEC to start your day off right, you might be in trouble. In just a few short months, one state will begin enforcing new animal welfare requirements that will make it very difficult for pork suppliers to continue doing their job. That, in turn, means you may not be able to get bacon, pork chops, and the like if you live there. To see if your future shopping trips will be affected by these new regulations, read on.