Local View: Audit shows Nebraska Environmental Trust Board still doing its job

DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats are using a lack of members on the Iowa Board of Health to criticize Republican Governor Kim Reynolds’ handling of the pandemic. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn, told reporters the Board of Health does not have enough members for a quorum and had to cancel its July 14th meeting. “We need real leadership to help us reverse the course that we are on — and I am calling on Governor Reynolds to do her job and appoint individuals to the state Board of Health so we can continue to have that advice. To have that public input, to have the professionals on the State Board of Health to give that support and that advice as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” Wilburn says.