IT SEEMS TO ME: 'More cowbell' bridges generations

When I saw that Foreigner and Jefferson Starship were coming to Arcadia’s Ashley for the Arts, of course I was intrigued. While interested partially for myself, I thought more of my sons, 14 and 10. They’ve never been to a rock concert, and the window is closing. The old school rock stars that aren’t literally dying may soon be too old to pull off a fist-pumping, anthem-filled show. Eventually, tribute acts will be all that remain. That whole era is ending for many reasons. I get it. Still, I wanted my sons to experience the heart of rock ‘n’ roll before it stopped beating altogether.