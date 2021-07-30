Cancel
Mashpee, MA

'Recall John Fulone' - Letter

At the most recent Planning Board meeting, retired Cape Cod Five exec Mr. Fulone refused to allow public comment. Mr. Fulone apparently does not believe in democracy. I have sadly noted this trend in Mashpee over the last few years: Public comment is repeatedly severely limited (Fulone in the past only allowed each citizen two minutes!!!!), and now he has moved even further along the road to authoritarianism by refusing to allow the public to comment at all.

#Planning Board#Cape Cod Five#Ag#Narrows Road Mashpee
