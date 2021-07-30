Desperate Measure Dismissed - Letter

At Mondays’s town meeting Brian Howes gave a presentation about the health of our rivers, estuaries and harbors. The data clearly showed a dire situation for Mashpee. Nitrogen and phosphorus levels are so high that our harbors may no longer be able to support life in a process called eutrophication. He explained it was mostly because of septic system runoff. “How did we get to this point?” someone asked. Brian answered, nodding to the officials, “I wish you had listened to me in 1997.” Everyone in the room was disheartened by the crystal-clear data that our water is no longer crystal-clear and doesn’t look like it ever will be. There was a call for any ideas, even desperate measures. Dredging to increase water flow in the harbors? No, that won’t work. There is only one way to have clean rivers and thus clean estuaries and harbors: Stop sewage from entering our water in the first place. Someone said “you will never get people to change their toileting habits,” and a desperate measure was dismissed.