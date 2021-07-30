Smoky Air or Humidity?

A trough of low pressure remains over the eastern Alabama and western Georgia today. The cold front is now along the northern Gulf Coast. This puts Birmingham in the drier side of the front, so we will see some less humid air return today. It will still be hazy thanks to the smoke of the western wildfires moving over us. Expect it to be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.