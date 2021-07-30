Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

India’s vaccine rollout is ignoring the many inequities in its society

By Become an author
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago

Some 6 months after India began what is said to be the largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in the world, equitable distribution has been a challenge.

A recent instance from a remote area in one of India’s hill states is illustrative. According to news reports, over 90% of vaccination slots meant for locals were booked by people from other areas.

Residents lost out because the area had no internet connectivity. To address the digital divide, local authorities had to appeal to the outsiders to cancel their bookings.

This access issue is just one of many ways India’s prioritisation strategy for COVID-19 vaccination has fallen short.

Who gets the shot first: what did experts agree on?

The World Health Organization (WHO) had foreseen vaccine shortages and consequently, inequitable distribution. In 2020, it advocated a nuanced approach to ensure those who most needed the vaccine got it.

The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) designed a document called the “Values Framework”. This document listed over 20 vulnerable groups such as homeless peoples, those living in informal settlements, and those in urban slums.

They underscored that countries ensure access to priority populations and take action to ensure equal access to everyone who qualifies under a priority group, particularly socially disadvantaged populations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVx38_0bCNpky200
Equity is of the utmost importance in the COVID vaccine rollout. Ajit Solanki/AAP

How did India prioritise vaccines?

The first phase of India’s rollout began in January, covering an estimated 30 million healthcare and front-line workers.

On March 1, the second phase began which incorporated people over 45 with chronic illnesses, and the over-60s. On April 1, this was expanded to everyone over 45.

From May 1, it was decided all adults over 18 would be included.

Now, despite all adults being eligible, only 10% are fully protected with two doses. Despite the overall pace of vaccination increasing, the target of 135 million doses administered in July may be missed, and things look unlikely to improve in August.

With the threat of a third wave fuelled by variants, relaxing of lockdown restrictions, and the constant uptick in cases in two of the larger Indian states (Kerala and Maharashtra) as well as most of the North Eastern states, there’s an urgent need to increase vaccine coverage.

How should India prioritise vaccines?

India’s prioritisation strategy was limited to age, and to front-line workers specifically linked to COVID management — police and armed forces personnel, disaster management volunteers and municipal workers. It did not address the real-world diverse spectrum of vulnerabilities.

The Values Framework points to a range of vulnerabilities and priorities and includes people unable to physically distance such as those in geographically remote and clustered populations (detention facilities, dormitories, refugee camps and dense urban neighbourhoods).

Levels of COVID-19 among prison populations and high levels of antibodies (suggesting prior infection) among slum residents shows this is a legitimate concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cV2cm_0bCNpky200
Vaccine prioritisation hasn’t taken account of all those vulnerable in Indian society. Mahesh Kumar A/AAP

Then there are those who are at high risk of transmitting infection such as youth who are mobile but largely asymptomatic, and school-going children. Vaccinating them early would minimise disruption of their education and socio-emotional development. The union health minister has announced vaccination of children is likely to begin in August.

Workers in non-essential but economically critical sectors, particularly in occupations that do not permit remote work such as construction and food services, should also be vaccinated early.

While only health workers were included in the category of essential workers, teachers, childcare providers, agriculture and food workers, and transport workers should have been added to this category.

Finally, to ensure equity, the needs of those who, at no fault of their own, are at risk of experiencing greater burdens from the COVID-19 pandemic, must be addressed.

This would include those living in extreme poverty, low-income migrant workers, nomadic populations, refugees or internally displaced persons, populations in conflict settings, those affected by humanitarian emergencies, and hard-to-reach groups.

At least one Indian state — Chhattisgarh — tried to reach out to its poorest, by proposing those under the state’s food scheme be vaccinated first in the 18–44 years category. However, after the intervention of the courts, the state had to reverse the order and allow vaccination for all adults.

What’s the fallout?

Rural-urban and gender inequities in the vaccine rollout have emerged as significant concerns.

By late May, 114 of India’s least developed districts had administered just 23 million doses to its 176 million residents. India’s nine major cities received the same number of doses, despite having half as many people.

During the same period,

were immunised than women.

Equity groups need to be given priority access to vaccinations to ensure those already more vulnerable to death, disease and destitution, and least likely to be able to seek treatment due to poverty, distance, or other social disadvantages, are protected.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Indian#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Agriculture
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthyale.edu

Dispatches from India: Vaccine Inequity and the Pandemic Rages On

Devina Buckshee is a first-year M.P.H. student at the Yale School of Public Health. She is also a health journalist who has been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis daily from her home in Maharashtra, the second-most populous state in India. What follows is the second installment of Buckshee’s personal reports on the human toll of the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines of the crisis in India. She hopes that sharing firsthand accounts of the situation in India will encourage others to support relief efforts there. This report was compiled in June and early July.
Cell PhonesMedicalXpress

Who is being excluded by India's vaccination strategy?

Of the 376 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that India had administered as of July 12, men had received 202 million, while women had received only 175 million. This gender gap in vaccine rollout exceeds the extent to which men outnumber women in the population, and is due to a number of factors, including the methods by which people can access vaccines. India is largely relying on digital tools to allocate vaccines, and men have greater digital access than women. Our analysis of survey data shows that India's digital divide operates along lines of class as well as gender, putting the poor and women at greater risk.
IndiaNewswise

Inequity in the Air of India

Newswise — Air pollution in India is generated more by the wealthy, while the poor suffer most of the health impact, according to a study by five IIASA researchers published in Nature Sustainability. The researchers focus on PM2.5 pollution, which is airborne fine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers across. These...
IndustryCNN

Vaccine inequality is costing tens of billions in lost output

Atlanta/London (CNN Business) — Vaccine inequity is undermining a "truly global economic recovery" from Covid-19, according to data released Thursday by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the University of Oxford. The organizations said vaccine inequity would have a "lasting and profound impact" on...
WorldThe Guardian

Bhutan’s rapid Covid vaccine rollout hailed as international success story

Bhutan has inoculated most of its eligible population with second doses of Covid-19 vaccinations in a week, in a speedy rollout hailed by Unicef as a “success story” for international donations. More than 454,000 shots were administered over the past week in the remote Himalayan kingdom – more than 85%...
HealthMetro International

Vietnam minister says vaccine rollout ‘too slow’ in many areas

HANOI(Reuters) -Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination drive has been too slow in many areas, state media cited the health minister as saying on Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian nation battled its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. Vietnam successfully contained the coronavirus for most of last year, but a Delta-driven outbreak that has infected...
Public Healthaspenpublicradio.org

A Bright Spot Amid Haiti's Woes: Its 1st Mass Rollout Of COVID Vaccines

In the wake of one of the most devastating moments in Haiti's arduous history, there has been a bright spot. One week after Haiti's president was assassinated, the country's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines finally arrived. President Jovenel Moïse was shot a dozen times in his private residence on July...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Cash or freedoms: what will work in the race to get Australia vaccinated against COVID-19?

The race to vaccinate Australians is heating up as the supply of vaccines starts to increase and lockdowns continue. Labor this week suggested a A$300 cash payment for people fully vaccinated by December. Meanwhile, “Operation COVID Shield”, the newly published national COVID vaccine campaign plan, includes support for “freedom incentives” put forward by the Coalition. Let’s take a look at how effective the evidence suggests these measures might be in getting more Australians vaccinated. Read more: Paying Australians $300 to get vaccinated would be value...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How the private sector can support South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the scaling up of the country's COVID-19 vaccination rollout. At the beginning of September 2021, the entire adult population—people over 18—will be eligible to get vaccinated. Around 40 million adults fall into this category. This is an ambitious target and will take a concerted effort to achieve.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Australia PM 'Sorry' For Slow Vaccine Rollout

Australia's prime minister on Thursday apologised for the country's glacial vaccine rollout, as Sydney recorded a record jump in new coronavirus infections. Scott Morrison is under fierce public pressure to improve a vaccination rate currently languishing around 11 percent, among the lowest rate of any rich nation. After months of...
Healththewestsidegazette.com

Details On Vaccine Rollout To Be Revealed; Australian Prime Minister

CANBERRA, Australia — Australians will get a clearer picture about vaccine availability over the rest of the year, a pointer to easing restrictions after the national cabinet meets on July 23. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders are expected to be briefed on the latest elements of...
Healthwhtc.com

Australia’s vaccine rollout ‘a colossal failure’, ex-PM Turnbull says

LONDON (Reuters) – Australia’s vaccine rollout has been “a colossal failure” because the government failed to buy enough vaccines so its borders are therefore likely to remain closed until at least early 2022, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the BBC. Under fire for a slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister...

Comments / 0

Community Policy