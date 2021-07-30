Cancel
Joel Ayayi of Gonzaga not selected in draft, signs with Lakers

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — Joel Ayayi was projected to be a late first round or early second round pick in the NBA draft Thursday, but instead he doesn’t hear his name called. Immediately following the draft it was reported that Ayayi has signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

www.kxly.com

