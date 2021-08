There are many reasons why someone can decide to make a total lifestyle change to lose weight, especially when we aren‘t just talking a couple of pounds. This is exactly what Rebel Wilson did in 2020, losing over 65 pounds. The actress worked out and changed her eating habits but lost weight at a steady and healthy pace. Just like Jonah Hill, when Wilson lost all the weight people wondered why, saying she wouldn’t book as many roles skinnier. During an Instagram live a curious fan asked the actress why she decided to lose the weight and Wilson decided to share how it all started, revealing she wanted to have a better chance at getting pregnant.