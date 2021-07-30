Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Was a serial arsonist hiding in plain sight? – podcasts of the week

By Hannah Verdier and Danielle Stephens
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9Kmk_0bCNoWNh00

Picks of the week

Firebug
True-crime podcasting turns to the hot stuff with the story of a man who wrote a novel in the 90s about a sad loner who starts fires across California to get kicks. It is described as “not a great work of fiction”, but investigators fear it might be a real-life confession from a serial arsonist. Film-maker Kary Antholis goes on the trail in true radio drama style, complete with the word “incendiary” to describe the action and typewriter sound effects, but can he shed light on the firestarter and satisfy crime fans? Hannah Verdier

Pressed
Influencers, content creators … call them what you want, but this podcast shows why three young social media superstars are such a magnet for their followers. Lovable and outspoken trio Mariam Musa, Nella Rose and Adeola Patronne’s debut pod is simply them talking about what’s got them pressed this week. (For the non-Gen Zers, that’s annoyed.) It’s a romp through important topics such as Khloé Kardashian’s love life, concerts that never happened and anything else that’s irking them. HV

Producer pick: The Witness – In His Own Words

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37s0aO_0bCNoWNh00
‘A man who has been through more than most can imagine’ ... The Witness. Photograph: Alamy

Chosen by Danielle Stephens

Trigger warning: this podcast covers issues of sexual, physical and psychological abuse, as well as struggles with addiction

I had The Witness: In His Own Words on my ‘to listen list’ for a couple of months, bit I think I put it off because I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy listen. I was right. Listening to Joey O’Callaghan’s story was not something I enjoyed, but I was captivated and ended up binging the 10-part series in two days.

Yellow Path Productions decided to take a minimalistic approach when it came to sound design. The main voice you hear is that of Joey, the youngest person to have ever entered Ireland’s Witness Protection Programme when he gave evidence in a murder trial in 2005. Every now and then you hear the interviewer ask a question, or the journalist who first covered Joey’s story will explain some context that the protagonist left out. There’s no archive, and scoring is used as a transitional tool, rather than to create an emotive response, leaving the listener clinging to the words of a man who has been through more than most can imagine.

10/10 for some truly empathic podcast making.

Talking points

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about Hear Here or any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Beckett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Podcasting#Serial#Firebug True#Alamy Chosen#Yellow Path Productions#Prince Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Podcast
Related
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Queen of comedy Charlotte Ritchie on Ghosts: ‘It’s loving, uncynical – and people fall over’

Charlotte Ritchie is video calling from her London flat, which she has shared with two friends for the past seven years. “How do I do this? Do I need to quit WhatsApp? OK! I’m here! I’m really sorry, I got my timings wrong,” she says, mildly flustered, having arrived barely a couple of minutes late. “I was very lazily putting on lunch, and then I thought it was later and … my bad.”
TV SeriesInverse

Winds of Winter theory reveals a secret dragon twist hiding in plain sight

Game of Thrones failed to follow through on the promise of many of its storylines. That’s especially true in the series’ overall treatment of both the Faceless Men and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), two parties that had the potential to be far more interesting than they ultimately turned out to be. Fortunately, most fans of the series remain convinced that author George R. R. Martin, whose Song of Ice and Fire books provided the source material for Thrones, will avoid the HBO series’ mistakes.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ director says the key to the multiverse is hiding in plain sight

It’s been almost a week since Loki concluded on Disney+, and we’re still not done talking about the finale. As expected, Marvel’s most anticipated TV show from Phase 4 brought us the multiverse. All that happened just as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) figured out who he is in a second remarkable arc for the character. But now that the Loki multiverse is official, we have yet to figure out all its rules. It’s the multiverse that has us still scratching our heads after episode 6. The events in Loki will impact the entire timeline. We’ll see the multiverse in at least two...
New York City, NYPosted by
Bill Abbate

How to Understand a Simple Secret Hiding in Plain Sight

I want to let you in on a little secret. This secret hides in plain sight. Yet, it has been known and shared down through the centuries, and most people continue to miss it. While I had repeatedly heard the secret for years, I did not fully recognize it until becoming a professional coach. Don't worry, I am retired and am not here to pitch you on coaching services. The great thing about this secret is, regardless of your age, when you come to understand it fully, your life will change forever.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers and Rumors: Finn Is Jack And Quinn’s Son?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that more secrets will be revealed about Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) parentage. As B&B fans know, Finn is adopted. With his adoptive parents Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) coming to town, it won’t be long before more revelations about Finn’s childhood will be revealed.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

Comments / 1

Community Policy