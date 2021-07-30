What’s On Suncoast? 7.30 – 8.6

All great summer movies have a monumental community pool scene. Whether it be the floating candy bar scene in Caddyshack, where an unfortunate piece of chocolate causes dozens to flee the pool, or that Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, where there are so many swimmers in the pool, they are standing shoulder to shoulder, iconic summer movies are so fun. If you have been to the North Port Aquatic Center lately, the activity there is akin to some of these famous movie scenes. With families enjoying time away from school, and neighbors from adjoining cities coming to see what all the buzz is about, North Port Aquatic Center is the cool place to be on a sizzling summer day.