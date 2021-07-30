Severe Weather Statement issued for Knott, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 00:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Knott; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES At 1255 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buck, or 9 miles northwest of Hindman, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Talcum around 100 AM EDT. Bearville around 105 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ritchie. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH