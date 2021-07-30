Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magoffin County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Magoffin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Magoffin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN KNOTT...SOUTHEASTERN BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES At 1255 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buck, or 9 miles northwest of Hindman, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Talcum around 100 AM EDT. Bearville around 105 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ritchie. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Magoffin County, KY
City
Hindman, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Magoffin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
POTUSNBC News

Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from handing over his tax returns to Congress

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, they said in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C., adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

CNN — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt “unexpectedly” died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles – arguably the greatest gymnast of all time – told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy