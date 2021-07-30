Cancel
Klamath County, OR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Klamath by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:03:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Klamath THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KLAMATH COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and significant run-off is still possible with this thunderstorm. If you come across a flooded area, do not try to cross it. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Medford.

alerts.weather.gov

