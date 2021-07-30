Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US beats Australia, China reaches quarterfinals in rugby 7s

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoDcx_0bCNnOWu00

Cheta Emba finished off an attacking move with a powerful burst, Abby Gustaitis scored the clincher and the United States became the first team to beat defending champion Australia in Olympic women's rugby sevens competition on Friday.

The American players hugged and exchanged high-fives after rallying from 12 points down in the second half to edge the 2016 gold medalists 14-12, topping Pool C.

China also advanced from the group behind the U.S. and Australia, with some players sobbing as they discovered their 29-0 win over Japan was enough to reach the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-place teams.

Chen Keyi was talking to reporters when China's coach, Euan Mackintosh, confirmed the quarterfinal spot.

“Yes, no? Yes, really?” she asked, before she cried her happy tears. "It's so exciting — a dream come true.”

It was Mackintosh's target for China to reach the quarterfinals, but he explained the emotional response of his players by saying he didn't update them of the qualifying equation before the game.

“I didn’t want them thinking about the score,” he said. “Japan had a good game yesterday against the U.S. and we can’t underestimate anyone in the game of sevens.”

Clearly.

China and the Russian team are playing for the first time in Olympic rugby sevens, which was contested for the first time at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The last session of the group stage was suspended for 90 minutes because of thunder and lightning around Tokyo Stadium immediately before the last scheduled game, prolonging the nerves for at least two teams. The Russian team needed to stay within 33 points of top-ranked New Zealand to guarantee progression and knock 2016 bronze medalist Canada out of medal contention.

New Zealand won 33-0, meaning then Russians sneaked through in eighth place. They'll have to play New Zealand again in the quarterfinals.

The United States will play Britain, Australia will take on Fiji and unbeaten France meets China in the other quarterfinal matches.

It’s that kind of sport.

With each team playing two, 14-minute games daily for three days, standings and scenarios can change rapidly in the rugby sevens competition.

The 26-year-old Chen said rugby didn't have a huge profile in China before the Tokyo Games, but the major broadcasters were televising it now.

“It’s a great impact on rugby in China,” she said.

The U.S. women gave the game in their country a boost, too, with the win over Australia following opening-day victories over China and Japan.

The Americans have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world sevens series, so it's not a shocking result.

“It took everything we had. Just thankful we got the job done together,” Emba said, acknowledging that an Olympic medal is the next ambition. “There’s no limit when we do it together. That’s what it took today, and I think we tapped into it.”

For Canada, a preparation disrupted by forced shutdowns because of COVID-19 cases and a coaching overhaul, there's no chance of returning to the podium in Tokyo.

After opening with a 33-0 win over Brazil, the Canadians lost to Fiji 26-12 and to France 31-0.

Canada coach Mick Byrne, an Australian, said a necessary focus on getting back to fitness rather than playing competitive games leading into the Olympics had hurt the team's performance.

“This program was shut down in November and December, and we had all of May off," he said. "I’m not making excuses -- these are just facts of life. That’s a lot of time for players to lose condition.

"I can’t be disappointed with them because of the work they’ve done to get here today.”

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

359K+
Followers
93K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Byrne
Person
Abby Gustaitis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Sevens#World Rugby Sevens Series#Russians#Americans#Canadians#Australian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
Country
Australia
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Posted by
Daily Mail

The 'dark side' of the Olympics: Cate Campbell's bronze was overshadowed by an unprecedented gold rush in the pool - but her traumatic back story shows why she won Australia's bravest medal in Tokyo, writes MIKE COLMAN

The bulk of attention rightly went to individual dual gold medallists Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, and Kaylee McKeown as Australia's female swimmers completed an historically successful Olympic campaign, but the efforts of team captain Cate Campbell can never be under-estimated. With just the one individual bronze in her luggage as...
Posted by
newschain

Harry Charles shines on GB Olympic debut to reach showjumping individual final

Harry Charles had an Olympic Games debut to savour at Tokyo Equestrian Park – nine years after his father Peter helped Great Britain win showjumping gold. The 22-year-old will line up alongside Great Britain team-mates Ben Maher and Scott Brash in Wednesday’s individual final after they all delivered qualification clear rounds.
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

U.S. volleyball, Bartsch-Hackley overcome errors to remain unbeaten

The U.S. women’s volleyball team and Collinsville native Michelle Bartsch-Hackley received their first tests of the Olympics but survived to remain unbeaten with a five-set win over Turkey on Thursday morning. The U.S. won the first two sets, dropped the next two and eventually pulled out a 25-19, 25-20, 17-25,...
SoccerKentucky New Era

British women beat Japan, reach Olympic soccer quarterfinals

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Ellen White scored her third goal in two games at the Olympics, heading Britain to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Saturday and earning a place in the women's soccer quarterfinals. The striker scored both goals in Wednesday's win over Chile and then added another in...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

In the market for a medal, US rugby 7s finish just short

For rugby sevens veterans like Perry Baker, competing in the Olympics can involve a fine balance between gamesmanship and showmanship. Gamesmanship because his U.S. team is full of talented, athletic players, has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world sevens series and entered the Tokyo Games as a contender for an Olympic medal. Showmanship because they still need to market the sport in America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy