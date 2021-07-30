Cancel
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell - Tucker Carlson's biggest sponsor - says he's pulling ads from Fox News because it won't air his commercial about an election-fraud symposium

By Matthew Loh
Insider
 5 days ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell outside the West Wing of the White House on January 15.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he will pull his ads from Fox News.
  • Lindell made the threat after the network refused to air a commercial about a voter-fraud symposium.
  • Lindell said he spent $50 million on Fox News ads last year.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell , one of Fox News' biggest sponsors, says he is pulling his ads "immediately and indefinitely" from the network.

In an interview with Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend TV on Thursday, Lindell said he made the decision because Fox News refused to run a commercial for a symposium he said would prove his voter-fraud claims involving the 2020 election . Election officials - Democratic and Republican alike - have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud .

Lindell said his commercial would not have mentioned his claims of voter fraud, The Wall Street Journal reported .

His withdrawal from Fox News would be a blow to the network, which counted MyPillow as one of its biggest commercial sponsors .

"It's unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he's experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number-one cable-news network," the network said in a statement to The Journal.

Lindell said his company spent almost $50 million on Fox News ads last year and dished out $19 million for spots this year, per The Journal.

MyPillow has also been the Fox News host Tucker Carlson's biggest advertiser after several sponsors, including IHOP and Voya Financial, dropped spots from his show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2018 .

"Shame on you, Fox! Go to Frankspeech.com," Lindell wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, with a link to the Journal report.

The voting-machine company Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell for $1.6 billion this year over his election-fraud claims, alleging defamation, and he has countersued . He has been an outspoken supporter of 2020 election-fraud theories. Barred from Twitter, he also launched his own social-media site and a rival to Amazon .

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

