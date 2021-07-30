Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson, IN

Police investigating homicide in Anderson

By WRTV.com Staff
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28l9_0bCNnB3T00

ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1600 block of W. 9th Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the male victim near the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began to provide aid to the victim before he was transported to a local Anderson hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

After police spoke with several witnesses at the scene, a male suspect was seen fleeing the area and was eventually located in the 1300 block of W. 10th Street.

He was later arrested.

The case remains under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

Comments / 2

WRTV

WRTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy