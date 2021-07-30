Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tops' Bassey picked by 76ers in second round of NBA draft

By Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Bassey got the call he was waiting for Thursday night, as the former Western Kentucky men's basketball star was picked by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Bassey, the Hilltoppers' standout 6-foot-11 center, was the No. 53 overall pick in the draft and...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Jeremy Evans
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba History#Nba Draft#Hilltoppers#Wku#Basketball Times#The Associated Press#Usbwa#All American#C Usa#Conference Usa#C Usa Freshman Of#Nebraska#The Toronto Raptors#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades: Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev & Charles Bassey | 2021 NBA Draft

Filip Petrušev, Charles Bassey, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Philadelphia, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers basketball, Knoxville, Serbia, Tennessee. Philadelphia 76ers Draft Grades focus on all picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. 76ers Rumors & News were buzzing the past several weeks about what Philadelphia plans were for the NBA Draft. After selecting Jaden Springer out of Tennessee with Pick #28, the 76ers had two draft picks late in the second round. The 76ers drafted Filip Petrusev out of Serbia with the 50th pick and Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the 53rd pick. Springer averaged 12.5 ppg as a freshman in Knoxville while shooting 43.5% from deep. Filip Petrusev is Serbian forward that is likely to be a draft stash for the 76ers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: WKU C Charles Bassey a likely pick on draft night

Now just two days away from the start of the 2021 NBA Draft, the feeling is alive and well with the Chicago Bulls that a strong draft night could be ahead, albeit a quiet one. The lone pick that the Bulls have in the 2021 draft sits at No. 38 in the second round. The other pick that the Bulls held in the 2021 draft was shipped off to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline in the deal that saw star center Nikola Vucevic come to Chicago.
NBAPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

NBA team that picks Bassey will be gratified

In the time since Western Kentucky ended another promising basketball season with a disappointing loss in the Conference USA Basketball Tournament championship game, the draft stock of former Hilltopper star Charles Bassey has taken a bit of a hit. Once generally considered a lock for first-round status, Bassey’s prospects have...
NBAmidmajormadness.com

NBA Draft 2021: Charles Bassey selected 53rd by Philadelphia

Charles Bassey has officially made his NBA dreams a reality. The Western Kentucky Hilltopper went 53rd overall to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night in the NBA Draft. Many expected Bassey to be a no-brainer one-and-done prospect after he took the unconventional route for a top recruit, opting for a Conference USA school over a blue-blood. Instead, he played three years of college basketball and persevered even when things weren’t perfect. Bassey suffered a season-ending injury 10 games into his sophomore season then came back this year to put up his best numbers as Hilltopper, averaging 17.6 points 11.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.
NBABleacher Report

Charles Bassey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers selected productive center Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the No. 53 pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Charles Bassey. Position: Center. Height: 6'10" Pro Comparison: Gorgui Dieng. Scouting Report: A shot-blocking machine, Bassey should also add...
NBAWBKO

Former WKU basketball player Charles Bassey drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers

(WBKO) - Former WKU basketball star Charles Bassey is heading to Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeting the big news. WKU Basketball also congratulating the former teammate. Bassey dominated this season averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Since arriving on campus back in 2018 the 6′11 bigman from Nigeria...
NBAwnky.com

Charles Bassey heads to Philly following NBA draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Philadelphia 76ers selected Western Kentucky University basketball player Charles Bassey in the 2021 NBA Draft. Bassey played three collegiate seasons at WKU, averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over 72 career games as a Hilltopper, according to a release from the NBA.
NBANBA

2021 NBA Draft Quotebook | Morey, Springer, Bassey

On the heels of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 76ers introduced two of their new rookies on Saturday morning at their training complex in Camden. The team selected Jaden Springer, Filip Petrušev and Charles Bassey in Thursday’s draft. Rewinding back to Thursday night, technically Friday morning, 76ers President of Basketball...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost upon us. Teams are wrapping up their analysis, gathering last-minute intel and mapping out potential scenarios. Outside of the top five or six spots in the draft, this is a wide-open class. There is talent up and down the board, including a higher-than-normal number of two-way prospects.
NBASporting News

2021 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers acquire No. 53 pick from New Orleans Pelicans

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired the No. 53 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft from New Orleans in exchange for cash consideration. The pick originally belonged to Dallas and was acquired by the Pelicans on March 25, 2021.
NBASB Nation

Instant grades for every 2021 NBA Draft first round pick

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, and there is zero suspense this year on who will be the first pick. Cade Cunningham leads a draft class that is defined by star-power at the top. While Cunningham will be Detroit’s choice with the first pick, both USC center Evan Mobley and G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green are talented enough to go No. 1 overall in a vacuum. With Jalen Suggs also establishing himself as a terrific prospect during his freshman year at Gonzaga, the 2021 NBA Draft will be remembered for the excellent quartet of players taken with the first four picks.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy