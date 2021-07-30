Cancel
NBA

Daishen Nix to play Summer League with Philadelphia 76ers

By Sam Gordon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity International alum Daishen Nix will play in NBA Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Nix was not selected in Thursday’s NBA draft. In Summer League, the 6-foot-5-inch point guard will have an opportunity to audition for the 76ers — and the other 29 NBA teams.

Daishen Nix
#Trinity International#Nba Summer League#G League Ignite#Mcdonald#All American#Impact Basketball
