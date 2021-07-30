Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What’s Going on Friday?

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo coincide with Rise Against's NYC show tonight, the band will also be taking over our Instagram from 3 PM onwards for a day's worth of behind-the-scenes, tour-diary-style IG stories. Check it out, and also pick up their new album (on picture disc or flame colored vinyl) in our store.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Lorde playing ‘Good Morning America’ show in NYC

Lorde's new album Solar Power comes out later this month (pre-order on vinyl), and while she isn't embarking on a tour supporting it until 2022, she'll celebrate its release on the day it comes out with a performance in NYC. It happens early in the morning on August 20 at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield, as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series, and you can request free tickets now.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

D.O.G. = political metalcore from mems of Bad Luck & more (watch a new video)

D.O.G. is a new band with current and former members of Bad Luck, Moodring, and Culture Killer, and in their own words, they "write socially aware, punk length, metalcore songs." They released their debut EP Mental Destroyer last year, and now they're gearing up to release their second EP, ANTI, in September via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). Here's what vocalist Dom says about it:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch We Are The Union’s Reade Wolcott cover Catbite’s “Call Your Bluff”

We Are The Union are gearing up for their big New Year's Eve ska bash in Detroit with Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente -- which BrooklynVegan is proudly co-presenting -- and in honor of that, WATU's Reade Wolcott has recorded an acoustic cover of "Call Your Bluff" off Catbite's imminent new album Nice One. Reade's version is of course more stripped-back, but she stays faithful to the catchy, upbeat original and she sounds great doing it. The video makes its premiere below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

12 New Songs Out Today

THE BLOW - "I'M NOT IN LOVE" (10CC COVER) The Blow have done a pretty terrific cover of 10cc's soft rock classic "I'm Not in Love." "We’ve both been obsessed with this song, ever since we discovered how it was made," says Khaela Maricich. "Even though it sounds like an '80s song it was actually made in 1975, by a rock band, before electronic pop really existed. 10cc produce it using a crazy and elaborate process, recording their voices in layers for weeks, taking a big risk on an experiment that ended up being a huge hit. It was one of the rare moments when experimentation is canonized in popular culture, and that’s exciting because sometimes the things that happen in the mainstream are inspiring and sometimes they just make you feel small." As to how The Blow made their version, Khaela says, "We made this song in our apartment, while the cat that we got during Covid watched us. For most of the process he laid ther on a sheepskin-covered chair, arching his body in time with the sounds. Sometimes, at the especially swoony parts, he would roll on his back, stare into space, and hold completely still; we chose to read this as an indication of bliss and took it to believe the song was good. Or at least good for cats. Good for cats is good for us, especially after this past year, and maybe it’s alwaysthe goal to strive for. Last year was hard but it seems like it was actually a pretty good year for cats, and that's a nice way to remember it."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Azealia Banks playing NYC show this month

Grimes' nemesis Azealia Banks is returning to the stage. She's announced a late-night NYC show, happening this month at Webster Hall, on August 27 (11:30 doors). Tickets are on sale now. The NYC date appears to be Azealia's only upcoming show at the moment, but stay tuned. She recently released...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Weeknd confirms new album, shares clip of new song

The Weeknd confirmed in an interview with GQ that he has a new album on the way, a followup to 2020's very good After Hours. The article reads:. The one and only moment when The Weeknd appeared in the studio was right before Abel played me a few new songs off his upcoming album. He turned around, grinned, and asked, “Ready?”
CelebritiesEssence

Yas, Queen! Lil Kim Is Serving Us Looks—And We Are Here For It

Hear ye, hear ye! The Queen Bee wants all eyes on her, and bay-by, she has our full attention. While Lil Kim has always been known to set trends, it should come as no surprise that the seasoned rapper and style icon is giving the people what they want this summer and we love it. Just recently, the 47-year-old mom showed up at Ahead Week Miami as a panelist dressed in a white Celine t-shirt ($415), white jeans, and a small Celine vertical mini tote ($1,300).
Miami, FLhotnewhiphop.com

JT Receives Backlash For Taking Saucy Santana's Mic During Rolling Loud Miami Performance

For the first time in their career, the City Girls appeared on the Rolling Loud stage together. Quality Control Music's hitmaking Florida artists appeared at Rolling Loud Miami today (July 23), and they delivered renditions of some of their favorite tracks to a screaming audience. During their performance, the ladies showed off their dance skills and even allowed their good friend Saucy Santana to have a moment as he performed his viral track, "Walk," a song that is allegedly a diss track about his online foe, Rolling Ray.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Claims "100Ms" In His Latest IG Post

Lil Baby is worth one hundred million dollars. According to the rapper's latest post on Instagram, he's locked in his first $100 million, revealing his updated net worth in his caption. Wearing an all-Dior outfit in front of a gorgeous Mykonos landscape, Lil Baby told his fans that he reached...
Chicago, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Watch Chicago WGN Anchor Have an Extreme Meltdown on Live TV

Live T.V. is unforgiving, and apparently so is WGN Morning News Anchor Robin Baumgarten. What she says, goes and you better freakin' listen to her or she will light you up...even on live television. Whoa!. So here's the setup, brace yourself for a trip to Meltdown City...Robin Baumgarten told her...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Wishing his wife of seven years a happy 35th birthday, the 'Hard in da Paint' spitter appears to hint that they're no longer together as he writes, 'Be free Be Happy.'. AceShowbiz - Are Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera calling it quits on their marriage? The couple has sparked speculation that they have split after the rapper posted a birthday shout-out to his wife on Instagram.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy