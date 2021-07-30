Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Elite California QB ‘loved’ Clemson visit, felt ‘like family’

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytYR8_0bCNlObK00

Clemson played host to one of the nation’s top signal-callers on Thursday.

Elite Golden State quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School arrived in town on Wednesday night before spending all day Thursday on campus from around 9:30 a.m. to 6-7 p.m.

Rashada, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound rising junior, is ranked as the country’s No. 6 quarterback and a top-50 national prospect regardless of position (No. 45 overall) according to the 247Sports Composite.

“I loved it,” Rashada said to The Clemson Insider regarding his visit to Clemson. “Just the culture and how cool and loving the coaches are, it made you feel like family. It was pretty cool being around all them.”

Rashada spent time with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, as well as senior offensive assistant J.P. Losman, during the visit.

“They were just grateful I made it up there from Cali,” Rashada said. “They were letting me know where I stood with them, which was pretty good. So, just be patient and stuff with that process.”

Rashada has racked up offers from numerous major programs including Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Penn State, Arizona, California, Utah, Washington and Washington State among others.

Five-star Arch Manning is the lone quarterback in the 2023 class with an offer from Clemson to date, but Rashada feels he is in a good spot for a potential offer from the Tigers, based on what he has heard from the staff.

“I think I stand pretty well with them, as what they were saying, as long as I just keep doing my job on and off the field,” he said.

An offer from Clemson would certainly be a big deal for Rashada.

“That would mean a lot, just knowing how selective they are and what they look for in a guy,” he said. “It’s an honor, so it would mean a lot to me for sure.”

Rashada plans to visit Clemson again during the upcoming season and is circling the Georgia Tech game on Sept. 18 as a potential return date. He has also been to Penn State this summer and is slated to visit Ole Miss.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0bCNlObK00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

876
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calif#Like Family#American Football#Washington State#Tigers#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Kansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kansas leaving the Big 12? KU to new conference reportedly picking up steam

It’s looking more like Kansas could be the next program to leave the Big 12. Mike Vernon appeared on 610 AM in Kansas City to discuss conference realignment, particularly how it relates to Kansas. Vernon shared, that from what he is hearing, KU moving to the Big Ten is starting to look more likely compared to as recently as 24 hours ago.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports releases preseason ranking of all 130 FBS teams

CBS Sports has joined the chorus of media outlets who have pegged Alabama at the top of the college football landscape to start the season. In its explanation, the outlet wrote that voters are so confident in quarterback Bryce Young and the depth of the Alabama program that not even the departure of a record-tying six first-round NFL Draft picks could shake the current order of power in college football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Etienne stands up for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence struggled at Jaguars training camp on Monday as he threw three interceptions. But his teammate and fellow Clemson standout Travis Etienne stood up for Lawrence in his post practice (...)
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Big 12 school looking to potentially join the Big Ten

The college football world is in absolute chaos at the moment with Oklahoma and Texas both looking to depart the Big 12 in favor of the SEC. There was a report on Friday that Kansas has a call setup with the Big Ten to inquire about potentially joining the northern midwest conference — which would come with some cache in basketball, but none in football — but another has apparently emerged that would come with both.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
Bixby, OKallfans.co

Nation’s top-ranked tight end has ‘amazing’ visit to Clemson

The nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2023 class made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week. Bixby (Okla.) four-star Luke Hasz arrived in Tiger Town on Thursday evening and then reacted to his visit via social media Friday afternoon. Amazing visit with @ClemsonFB loved the family atmosphere and finally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy