As track and field meet opens in Tokyo, U.S. lineup notable for who’s in, and who’s out

By Adam Kilgore
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — As clouds gathered Friday morning over Olympic Stadium, two U.S. track athletes made their Games debut. In qualifying heats, the suave hurdling of Rai Benjamin and graceful power of Athing Mu — who cruised to a victory after the public address botched the pronunciation of her name — indicated their presence will make the Olympics a richer event both this week and for years to come.

