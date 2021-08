Thomas Gronnemark was first contacted to work with Liverpool in 2018, and has revolutionized the club’s approach to throw-ins during his time at the club. While throw-ins can feel like marginal gains in a game of football, Gronnemark emphasizes on his website that there are actually between 40 and 60 throw-ins a game, and most teams average possession retention below 50% when taking throw-ins under pressure (in other words, when players are marked). Given manager Jürgen Klopp’s attention to detail, it’s no surprise that he wanted Gronnemark at the club to work with the team in maintaining possession and control in these situations.