CDC internal report calls delta variant as contagious as chickenpox

"The war has changed," says a new a CDC report. New research this week proves that the COVID Delta variant, which scientists knew was more transmissible, can in fact be transmitted by even vaccinated people. And if you're unvaccinated, it can lead to severe illness. With these double worries top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation with a game changing warning. "Things are going to get worse," he also said on This Week, warning of "pain and suffering in the future," especially is more people do not get vaccinated.