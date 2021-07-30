Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Smoke from wildfires blanketing much of Nebraska

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. --Smoke is engulfing much of the eastern half of Nebraska, with the effects expected to potentially continue through Sunday. The National Weather Surface has issued an advisory for nearly half of Nebraska's 93 counties, with large portions of the state receiving near-surface smoke. The most recent smoke model suggests thicker near-surface smoke entered the district around 3:00 pm CT Thursday. The smoke is anticipated to reduce visibility and will potentially be problematic to the health of some people.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Ct#Smoke#Eastern Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 1

Community Policy