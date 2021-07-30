Cancel
NBA

Hornets select Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick

By Jonathan DeLong
At The Hive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte Hornets have wrapped up their draft by selecting Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick. Lewis was a top 10 recruit coming out of high school, but he never quite lived up to the billing during his two years at Florida. He put up big stock numbers at Florida and is a tremendous athlete. His game needs a lot of polish, but you take a gamble on the talent this late in the draft. He fits the same mold as all of the Hornets other picks tonight—terrific physical tools with a a semblance of versatility that can be built upon.

