A former schoolteacher who champions the poor, Peru’s new president takes office amid deep divisions

By Patrick J. McDonnell
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — It was one of the most improbable electoral victories in recent Latin American political history. Pedro Castillo, a 51-year-old former rural elementary school teacher who has never held office, won the presidency of Peru in a race so close and so disputed that it took election authorities six weeks to confirm the results.

Advice for Peru's new president

Advice for Peru’s new president

Pedro Castillo has been named the winner of Peru’s presidential runoff. The former teacher ran as a champion of the populist left. As well as complaining of election fraud (despite evidence to the contrary), his opponents have played up fears that he will lead the country toward expropriations and communism. He should aim to prove them wrong by choosing moderation, however difficult this might be. Otherwise, the country’s prospects are bleak.
PoliticsTrumann Democrat

Leftist political novice sworn in as Peru's president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pedro Castillo, a leftist political novice who has promised to be a champion of his country’s poor, on Wednesday became Peru’s new president. The rural teacher who has never held political office before was sworn in less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election. He is Peru’s first president of peasant origin.
PoliticsThe Independent

Fujimori casts long shadow as Peru’s new president assumes office

Wednesday marks the 200th year of Peru’s independence, a date that many in the South American country once looked forward to as a national milestone. But instead of celebrating progress made, many Peruvians today are wondering what went wrong. “Sometimes I think we’ve been cursed,” said Julia Hildalgo, a 34-year-old...
Peru's New President Promises Constitution Change

Peru's New President Promises Constitution Change

Leftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru's fifth president in three years Wednesday on the 200th anniversary of the country's independence, promising an end to corruption and a new constitution. The 51-year-old rural schoolteacher, who has vowed to upend a quarter-century of neo-liberal government, enters the job with a...
AmericasWashington Post

In Peru, a rural schoolteacher rises from obscurity to the presidency

Mr. Smith went to Washington. Now, Mr. Castillo has come to Lima. The rise of Pedro Castillo, a previously obscure leader of a rural teachers union, to Peru’s highest office is the most glaring example yet of the power of the pandemic to upend politics in Latin America. The ravages...
PoliticsConnecticut Post

Peru has a new president, its fifth in five years - who is Pedro Castillo?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) A 51-year-old farmer and teacher who wears a traditional Andean palm-straw hat takes office as Peru’s president on July 28, 2021, after a bitterly contested election. Pedro Castillo was virtually unknown in...
Worldkasu.org

Peru's New President Will Be Sworn Into Office On Wednesday

Pedro Castillo is a former teacher and son of farmers, who narrowly beat his right-wing rival. His election, some say, may herald change across the region. Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Peru’s new president faces a divided nation, and determined opposition

Peru will officially get a new president tomorrow. The rural school teacher Pedro Castillo will wear the country’s red-and-white presidential sash and be sworn into office. But Castillo will be in a vulnerable position, with his party making up only a minority in Congress. The World’s Latin America correspondent Jorge Valencia reports on the new president’s tenuous grip on power on his first day.
Politicsrock947.com

Peru’s Castillo assumes presidency amid political storms in divided nation

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Pedro Castillo will assume the presidency on Wednesday with little time to catch his breath as he battles the world’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, tensions in his socialist party and weak congressional support in a starkly divided nation. Castillo, the son of peasant farmers, will be sworn...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Peru President-Elect Castillo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Peruvian President-Elect Pedro Castillo and offered congratulations to the people of Peru for an electoral process indicative of a strong and vibrant democracy. He thanked Peru for its support in addressing the Venezuela crisis and expressed his hope that Peru would continue to play a constructive role in addressing the deteriorating situations in Cuba and Nicaragua. Secretary Blinken offered continued U.S. support for pandemic recovery and highlighted our donation of two million vaccine doses, as well as hospitals, ventilators, cold storage units, and protective equipment. He emphasized the United States remains a steadfast economic partner to Peru and reinforced our shared commitment to promoting inclusive economic prosperity, protecting the environment, addressing the climate crisis, improving public health, and ensuring educational opportunities for all. He applauded Peru’s efforts to combat illegal logging, illegal mining, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, and corruption. Secretary Blinken celebrated the enduring partnership and long history of close cooperation between our two nations during Peru’s bicentennial.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Peru’s democracy survived a squeaker election. Will it outlast a far-left president?

Peru’s fragile democracy was subjected to an extreme test last month when a presidential runoff between two ideologically polarized candidates resulted in a razor-thin victory for a leftist opposed by most of the country’s elite. The apparent win for Pedro Castillo, a 51-year-old rural school teacher with no previous government experience, prompted his far-right opponent to issue Trump-like claims of vote fraud, while scores of retired military officers called on the armed forces not to recognize the result. So it was good news this week when electoral officials rejected the evidence-free charges and outside pressure and certified Mr. Castillo as Peru’s next president, to be sworn in July 28.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

Haitian president's funeral takes place amid violent protests

The private funeral for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took place on Friday as protests continue to erupt in the country, AP reports. State of play: At the start of the ceremony, several Moïse supporters stood outside, the residence, shouting, "Justice for Jovenel!" and "Justice! Justice!" as politicians arrived. When León Charles, Haiti's national police chief, arrived, people surrounded him, calling him an "assassin," per AP.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The challenges awaiting Peru’s new president

Teacher Pedro Castillo was finally confirmed as the winner of Peru’s June 6 elections after a drawn-out battle with his rival Keiko Fujimori, who alleged fraud. But the greatest challenges are the ones to come. What’s happening: Peru faces concurrent crises from having the world’s highest coronavirus death rate per...
Politicsaustinnews.net

Interview: Peru's president-elect inspires "high hopes" -- analyst

LIMA, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The declaration of Pedro Castillo being the president-elect of Peru has generated "high hopes" among the people, who expect him to bring about change, political observer Jerjes Loayza said Tuesday. In an interview with Xinhua, the sociologist and professor at the National University of San...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Congratulations to Peru’s President-Elect Pedro Castillo

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Peru for making their voices heard in free and fair presidential and legislative elections. We commend the many officials, public servants, and volunteers whose dedication made the vote and certification possible under challenging conditions presented by COVID-19. The United...

