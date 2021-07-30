Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

List: Commercial Printers

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal number of employees: 556 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.

pbn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Pbn#Research Pbn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Jobsam-online.com

Commercial Technician / Fitter

We are currently seeking a Commercial Technician / Fitter on behalf of our client, a privately owned commercial vehicle group in the North West. The successful Commercial Technician / Fitter can expect a salary range of between £13.15 and £16.50 basic (dependant on skill level and specific qualifications) plus overtime and bonus.
Technologymartechseries.com

Moviebook Ranks in Top 5 on “Top 100 Chinese AI Companies with Most Commercialization Potential” List

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider with an estimated annual revenue of over CNY 3 billion, has ranked number five on the “Top 100 Chinese AI Companies with Most Commercialization Potential” list which was recently released at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 (WAIC 2021) by EqualOcean, a content platform for technological and industrial innovation.
Economyfloridaweekly.com

Send lawyers, printers and accountants

If you or someone you know is launching a new business, there are plenty of resources for you right here in Southwest Florida! Check out the quick guide below of printers, attorneys, accountants and more that can help keep new businesses on track. Find contact information and even more professionals to touch base with at SWFLinc.com/Business-Directory.
Illinois Stateknsiradio.com

Marco Acquires Illinois Copier, Printer Company

(KNSI) – St. Cloud-based business technology company Marco is acquiring an Illinois-based copier and printer company. Marco announced the acquisition of All/Pro Office Technology in Alton, Illinois, on Monday. According to the press release, Bill Moyer, a founder of All/Pro, decided to sell to Marco after a close associate suggested Marco as a buyer and he researched the company.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

No business bankruptcies among 70 July filings

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island bankruptcy filings totaled 70 in July, a decline from 101 the previous month and 128 a year ago, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Rhode Island data. All of the bankruptcy filings last month were from consumers and not businesses. Fifty-seven of the filings were...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

The next stimulus check wave is coming next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The last stimulus checks — which were the first installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were only sent out about two weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — August 13, to be specific. It’s the second in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Unreal deal...
Personal FinancePosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Aerospace & DefenseTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Commercial Aircrafts

Alabama start-up SE Aeronautics has released its revolutionary 'SE200' eco-conscious aircraft - a widebody airplane with a tri-wing configuration that is designed to fly with an 80% reduced carbon footprint. This innovative design can carry up to 264 passengers and can fly more than 10,000 miles. The design is made of a singular solid-molded material and ultra-thin and long wings - creating a lightweight, safe and durable commercial aircraft.
EconomyProvidence Business News

Latino advocate to head R.I. office in charge of minority business contracts

PROVIDENCE – A longtime leader and advocate for the Rhode Island Latino community will head the state department responsible for minority business contracting. Gov. Daniel J. McKee at his weekly briefing on Tuesday named Tomás Ávila associate director for the R.I. Office of Equity, Diversity and Opportunity. Ávila is the executive director for nonprofit advocacy group Milenio Latino Institute, and has more than 12 years of experience working with and advocating for the Latino and minority community, including minority business owners, McKee said.
Food & DrinksProvidence Business News

Meals on Wheels of R.I. names three new board members

PROVIDENCE – Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has named three new members to its 2021-22 board of directors. Jaclyn Cotter, an associate for Indeglia Lutario; Jocelyn Nacci, vice president of commercial banking for Centreville Bank; and Christina M. Pitney, vice president of government programs at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, were all named to Meals on Wheels’ 15-member board.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

BankRI named best in-state bank by Forbes

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island was recently recognized as the best in-state bank by Forbes, according to a press release. The magazine’s annual Best In-State Bank rankings for 2021 identified top banks in each state based on consumer surveys, with scores determined using overall recommendations as well as specific feedback on branch and digital services, financial advice and customer service, among other factors.
Income TaxProvidence Business News

Five Questions with: David E. Fontes

David E. Fontes serves as a principal and certified public accountant at CliftonLarsonAllen LLP with more than 16 years of public accounting experience. He spoke with PBN about the state taxation of Paycheck Protection Program loans and what small businesses need to know. PBN: What are your main takeaways from...
Computersthedallasnews.net

Understanding more about printer ink cartridges

Whether you are dealing with canon printer ink cartridges or any other printer cartridge there are things that you will need to know about them. For most people, the printer ink is not something that they would wish to spend much time thinking about. Majority do purchase the same brand because their printer and don't consider whether there are any other options in the market.
Real EstateProvidence Business News

Median R.I. home sale price jumps 22.5% from a year ago

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home sold in the second quarter of 2021 was $369,450, an increase of 22.54% year over year, according to data released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Tuesday. Sales in the state in the quarter totaled 2,908, an increase from...
Dartmouth, MAProvidence Business News

Biopharma firm to build R&D center in Dartmouth with 70 jobs

DARTMOUTH – A publicly traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York is preparing to construct a 45,000-square-foot research and manufacturing plant in the New Bedford Business Park. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. said the building – to be constructed in a section of the business park that is located in...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Starkweather & Shepley acquires Paolino Insurance Agency

EAST PROVIDENCE – Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. has acquired Paolino Insurance Agency, the company announced Monday. Terms of the deal, which closed in April, were not disclosed. Starkweather & Shepley now has 280 associates, the company said, six of which were employees of Paolino Insurance Agency. The acquired...
Public HealthProvidence Business News

U.S. manufacturing increased in July but at slower pace

WASHINGTON (AP) – Growth in United States manufacturing slowed in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index stood at 60.6 in June.
Technologyvmware.com

Default Printer Reverting to Local Printer Upon Login

I know that this is a behavior that has been discussed several times on this forum as well as other sites, but we've tried all of the various workarounds that we've ran across and this issue still affects multiple (seemingly not all) users. Our users manually find and add their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy