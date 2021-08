PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The whole of Kosovo is celebrating the victory of Distria Krasniqi. She won the gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Games. It's the second-ever Olympic medal for the tiny western Balkan country that became independent only 13 years ago. Krasniqi beat Funa Tonaki of Japan in the women’s 48-kilogram judo final. In 2016, Majlinda Kelmendi became the first Kosovar athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games when she claimed gold in the women’s 52-kg category in Rio de Janeiro. Front pages of Kosovo media portals hailed her victory. President Vjosa Osmani congratulated the 25-year-old athlete saying “Today and forever Kosovo will be proud of you.”