Niles, OH

Fairhaven grad shines

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNILES — When recent Fairhaven Program graduate Nikko Cappitte, 18, finished the final note of the national anthem, the crowd at Eastwood Field roared in applause. The thunderous standing ovation lasted until Nikko was just about off the field before Thursday’s Mahoning Valley Scrappers game. His mother, Tiffany Whitsel, said watching him sing the national anthem is just like watching it for the first time — even though he’s done it over a dozen times.

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

