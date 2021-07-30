Storms come before a cooldown

A trough of low pressure is moving over northern California this afternoon and tonight, and that will increase our wind speed and raise our area's fire danger even further. The wind will be weaker Thursday, but the smoke will get worse. Wednesday began fairly quiet and quite warm as expected, but a trough will be increasing our wind speed tonight through early tomorrow as a weak cold front moves over our region. Red Flag Warnings continue through Thursday for most of our region. Tonight will be mild and breezy with lows from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be sunny but smoky, and it will be cooler. Highs will range from the 80s in the mountains to the 90s in the valley and foothills.