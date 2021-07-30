Cancel
Environment

Storms come before a cooldown

By Chris Bailey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong to severe storms will develop to our north and drop in here from the north, bringing the potential for damaging winds and some hail. The storms will also be torrential rain producers that can cause local high water issues, but the fast movement of the storms will help.

