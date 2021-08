Russian tennis Olympian Daniil Medvedev got so hot during his match on Wednesday that he asked the umpire who would be responsible for his death if he keeled over. The stifling heat has been a concern as athletes struggle to compete in the extreme conditions. Medvedev and superstar Novak Djokovic had pleaded with the International Tennis Federation to start the matches later in the day to avoid midday sun, but they were instead granted 10-minute breaks between the second and third sets, as set forth in the Summer Games’ extreme-heat policy.