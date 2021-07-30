Athletics' Frankie Montas: Whiffs 10 again

Montas (9-8) won Thursday's 4-0 victory against the Angels, going seven innings and allowing three hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts. Montas submitted his best start of the season Thursday, preventing any runner from passing second base and striking out 10 batters for the third time in four starts. This was the righty's first start surrendering no runs since April 16, while his 109 pitches are a season high and the seven frames matches the campaign's best. Montas has now thrown four straight quality starts and lines up to face San Diego next week.