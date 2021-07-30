Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Whiffs 10 again

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Montas (9-8) won Thursday's 4-0 victory against the Angels, going seven innings and allowing three hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts. Montas submitted his best start of the season Thursday, preventing any runner from passing second base and striking out 10 batters for the third time in four starts. This was the righty's first start surrendering no runs since April 16, while his 109 pitches are a season high and the seven frames matches the campaign's best. Montas has now thrown four straight quality starts and lines up to face San Diego next week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Montas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Whiffs#San Diego#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsemoball.com

Montas records 10 strikeouts, Athletics beat Angels 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues in Starling Marte's debut with the Athletics and beat the Angels 4-0 Thursday night. Marte, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins this week...
MLBMercury News

Frankie Montas spins seven scoreless, strikes out 10 as A’s beat Angels

Frankie Montas entered rare Athletics territory in his 21st start of the season. His 10 strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels lineup — thin without Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout — was Montas’ fourth 10-strikeout game of the year and helped lead the Oakland A’s to a clean 4-0 win on Thursday night to start a four-game series in Anaheim. Montas threw seven scoreless innings.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game #104: Montas gem, Marte debut, lead A’s to 4-0 win

That’s two in a row! One more and it’s a winning streak. The Oakland A’s blanked the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Thursday, opening a four-game series in Anaheim on the right foot. Oakland has been slumping lately, but for the second straight game they made the plays they needed and also got a couple of the fortunate hops that haven’t been bouncing in their favor lately.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBknbr.com

Curt Casali called for most bizarre balk you’ll ever see

Did you know a catcher could be called for a balk? Neither did we. Yet that’s what happened in the second inning of Tuesday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, when catcher Curt Casali stopped a rolling ball using his mask. That’s a violation Rule 5.06 (b)(3)(E) which states that a player cannot deliberately touch a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place on his person.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Yordan Alvarez is the only thing stolen from the Dodgers

It was another hectic night for the Houston Astros, as the boys in orange entered a hostile atmosphere at Dodger Stadium. Lance McCullers Jr. was dealing, while Los Angeles Dodgers‘ fans were hurling beers through the stands hitting anyone who stood in their way. It has been four years since...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers minors: Clayton Daniel’s multi-hit streak, Ryan Pepiot whiffs seven

The three Dodgers full-season affiliates in action on Wednesday all won, highlighted by a slump-busting hot streak. Player of the day Double-A Tulsa infielder Clayton Daniel singled home the winning run for the Drillers in the seventh inning on Wednesday. Daniel also walked and had another single, reaching base in all three plate appearances on Wednesday as the designated hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Whiffs five in short outing

Gilbert got a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 win against Oakland, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Gilbert got through the game's first two innings unscathed but allowed five baserunners and three runs in the third before being removed at 75 pitches. The rookie had won consecutive outings heading into Saturday's game and now sports a 3.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 67:13 K:BB ratio through 12 starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Whiffs nine, but takes loss

Woodruff dropped to 7-5 after he was on the wrong side of Sunday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox. He worked seven innings and gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in the series finale. Woodruff has now gone winless in four consecutive...
Milton, MAmiltontimes.com

With the Athletes

Many Milton stars are interested in the Cape Cod Baseball League and all their college stars who hope to play major league ball. The league is videoing some of the games for viewing on NESN. If you want to go to a nice park on the Cape to watch a game, try Cotuit. They really do a good job.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Out again in NL park

Is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres. Moreland will be squeezed out of the lineup for a second straight day with no designated hitter available in San Diego. Since southpaw Blake Snell is starting for the Padres, there's a good chance the lefty-hitting Moreland would have sat if the game was played in Oakland, too.
MLBESPN

Gallen expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (67-40, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-74, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-5, 2.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +156, Giants -181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs.
Danbury, CThamlethub.com

Westerners Whiff Against Sharks in 7-1 Loss

The Danbury Westerners were dismantled 7-1 by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at the Shark Tank. Vineyard’s (23-15) offense had twelve hits to go with a four run bottom of the sixth inning while Danbury (20-18) hitters struck out 17 times against Sharks pitchers. The Sharks scored first on a two-out...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Whiffs 10 in no-decision

Alcantara allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday. The 25-year-old put together a stellar performance in the series finale -- arguably his best of the year -- but Anthony Bass and Richard Bleier wasted it by combining to allow a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Alcantara lowered his ERA to 3.12 with a 1.12 WHIP and 120:39 K:BB through 132.2 innings across 22 starts. The right-hander projects for a risky start in Colorado next week.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Breaking: Yankees acquired Texas Rangers Joey Gallo

A few weeks ago, Joey Gallo seemed to be high on the list of New York Yankees trade targets. However, the heat on that conversation seems to have cooled the closer we get to the trade deadline. Gallo would have given the Yankees a solid middle of the lineup power hitter that has been healthy all season. The Yankees have also worked with the Rangers before in obtaining Rougie Odor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy