Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elliott County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Elliott, Fleming by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 00:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Elliott; Fleming FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL ELLIOTT, NORTHEASTERN FLEMING AND NORTHEASTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 1248 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell across the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Flemingsburg, Triplett, Haldeman, Waltz, Muses Mills, Stark, Goddard, Wallingford, Newfoundland, Foxport, Mount Carmel, Bruin, Culver and Flemingsburg Junction.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newfoundland, KY
City
Muses Mills, KY
County
Fleming County, KY
County
Elliott County, KY
City
Culver, KY
City
Wallingford, KY
City
Mills, KY
City
Haldeman, KY
City
Bruin, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mount Carmel#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Fleming Flood Advisory#Doppler#Flemingsburg Junction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Thousands of Lebanese gathered near the port of Beirut on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of a catastrophic explosion that devastated the city, demanding justice for the victims. One year since the disaster, caused by a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at...
POTUSNBC News

Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from handing over his tax returns to Congress

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, they said in a filing in federal court in Washington, D.C., adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy