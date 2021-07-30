Flood Advisory issued for Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 00:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tucker The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Tucker County in northeastern West Virginia * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 1247 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Davis, Thomas, Hendricks, Hambleton, Blackwater Falls, Benbush, Elk, Canaan Valley State Park, Canaan Hgts, Cortland, Red Creek, Lead Mine, Laneville, Davisville and Saint George.alerts.weather.gov
