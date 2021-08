Brad Stevens has been terribly busy in the first few months of his new gig as the general manager, rather than the head coach, of the Boston Celtics. His first big deal came last month, when he traded Kemba Walker and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown. It was an expensive but necessary avenue to begin to reshape a roster that fell far short of expectations last year and get off Walker's contract.