Netflix Reveals Disappointing Sequel News for Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix had some disappointing news for fans of one popular Ryan Reynolds film. A new report from Variety explains that 6 Underground will not be getting a sequel. The streamer has made a point to pursue the most-watched titles on the service as they expand out. However, the Michael Bay movie ended up being a bit of a disappointment for the company. Netflix spent $150 million on the duo’s project and Scott Stuber explained how they ended up making that decision. It’s not at all uncommon for a project that fans absolutely adore to not get that chance at another go around. The streaming company has tightly-guarded secrets when it comes to how their algorithm prioritizes content. When it comes to 6 Underground, it was probably a number of factors. Not the least of which would be that price tag in the face of smaller investments yielding greater returns for the company. In spite of all of that, it has to sting for fans that were hoping for more.

comicbook.com

