Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals trade All-Star Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux1Cx_0bCNb7BI00
Kyle Schwarber is heading to Bean Town. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox have made a significant addition to the lineup, announcing the acquisition of corner outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals. Pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez is headed back to Washington in return. To create 40-man roster space, Boston designated reliever Brandon Workman for assignment.

It’s the continuation of a rapid sell-off for the Nationals, who were straddling the line between buying and selling as recently as last week. A recent run of poor play has made their direction clear, with Washington moving a series of veterans in rapid succession. No move was bigger than the reported Max Scherzer-Trea Turner blockbuster with the Dodgers, of course. But Washington has also traded reliever Brad Hand and Schwarber on Thursday, and it seems there’s more on the horizon. Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported this evening the Nats are also fielding offers on reliever Daniel Hudson, utilityman Josh Harrison and potentially on catcher Yan Gomes.

Schwarber is currently on the 10-day injured list on account of a right hamstring strain. It seems he’s still a couple of weeks away from returning, but he was on an absolute tear before he went down. The 28-year-old won the National League Player of the Month award in June after blasting a league-best 16 home runs. Thanks largely to that incredible run, Schwarber’s amid the best season of his career. The left-handed-hitting slugger has a .253/.340/.570 line (138 wRC+) with 25 homers across 303 plate appearances.

That level of play certainly warranted Washington’s $10M investment in Schwarber last offseason. He’s playing the 2021 campaign on a $7M salary, with around $2.4M still to be paid through the end of the season. Schwarber is also guaranteed a $3M buyout on an $11M mutual option covering the 2022 campaign. Mutual options are rarely exercised by both parties, so the Sox are likely to view Schwarber as a rental acquisition. The midseason trade rules out any chance that Schwarber’s tagged with a qualifying offer this winter.

Schwarber has primarily been a corner outfielder over the course of his career, but it’s possible the Red Sox front office views him as a potential solution for their subpar first base situation. While he’s never played the position in the major leagues, it would be a surprise if he didn’t see some time there in Boston.

The Sox have gotten good work from Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe in the corner outfield this year. Either of those players are capable of kicking over to center field in a pinch, but with top prospect Jarren Duran now in the big leagues, it seems likely there’ll be some days where Schwarber lines up at first with that trio manning the grass. Obviously, J.D. Martinez has the designated hitter spot spoken for.

However Alex Cora decides to manage his roster, there’s no question Boston’s making an offensive upgrade. The Red Sox hold a modest 1.5-game lead in the American League East over the Rays, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom and the front office continue to explore other acquisitions in the coming hours.

Neither team made mention of cash considerations, so it seems as though the Red Sox will assume the remainder of the money owed to Schwarber. That’s a rather significant development, as taking on the prorated portion of Schwarber’s $10M luxury-tax hit would seem to put the Sox above the $210M CBT threshold. Jason Martinez of Roster Resource estimates Boston’s current luxury number at just below $214M. Of course, it’s always possible the front-office maneuvers their way below that mark before Friday afternoon’s trade deadline.

In exchange for Schwarber, the Nationals pick up a promising young arm in the lower levels of the system. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs immediately slotted Ramirez as the No. 8 prospect in the organization. Over the offseason, Longenhagen wrote that the righty had a velocity spike that pushed his high-spin fastball into the low 90s. Ramirez has a good changeup and advanced control, and he’s performed well this season. The 21-year-old has tossed 31 innings of 2.03 ERA ball in Low-A, striking out a decent 24.6% of opponents with a minuscule 6.2% walk rate.

The Schwarber acquisition ends Workman’s second stint with the Red Sox. Signed to a minor league deal after being cut loose by the Cubs, the right-hander tossed 18 innings of 3.50 ERA ball with Boston. His peripherals didn’t support that level of run prevention, though, as Workman has issued 14 walks while striking out 13. It’s possible he’s traded before Friday afternoon’s deadline, but it seems likelier he’ll wind up on the waiver wire. If he clears waivers, Workman would have the right to elect free agency.

Robert Murray of FanSided first reported the Red Sox were acquiring Schwarber. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Ramirez’s inclusion.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

810
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Brandon Workman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The Red Sox#Dodgers#The Washington Post#American#Rays#Roster Resource#Fangraphs#Cubs#Fansided
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Make Roster Moves To Clear Space For Deadline Acquisitions

The Boston Red Sox acquired three players ahead of the trade deadline, and they needed to make room right away for a pair of them. They did just that Saturday afternoon ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox announced they were sending catcher Connor Wong...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Prospect Blaze Jordan Promoted After Absurd Showing In FCL

Blaze Jordan was touted for his power going into the draft, and that was everything it was billed to be in his first professional baseball action. As a result, he’s getting promoted. The Boston Red Sox are sending Jordan to Low-A Salem after his showing in the Florida Complex League....
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy