NBA Draft ends without a Miami Heat pick. Next up: Free agency and summer league

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat entered Thursday’s NBA Draft without a pick because of previous trades, and the night ended without a Heat selection. Despite having $5.6 million available to purchase a pick and other resources to trade for one, the Heat opted not to make a move into the draft. It marked the third draft in the past six that Miami has not made a pick in, as it also did not have a selection in 2016 and 2018.

