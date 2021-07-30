NBA Draft ends without a Miami Heat pick. Next up: Free agency and summer league
The Miami Heat entered Thursday’s NBA Draft without a pick because of previous trades, and the night ended without a Heat selection. Despite having $5.6 million available to purchase a pick and other resources to trade for one, the Heat opted not to make a move into the draft. It marked the third draft in the past six that Miami has not made a pick in, as it also did not have a selection in 2016 and 2018.www.miamiherald.com
