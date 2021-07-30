Cancel
NBA Draft: Knicks Select Jericho Sims With 58th Pick

By Reid Goldsmith
 5 days ago
The Knicks finished the NBA Draft by taking a big man—Texas’ Jericho Sims with the third-to-last pick, the fourth selection of the night. The New York Knicks selected Jericho Sims with the 28th pick in the second round (58th overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft. Sims, a senior from Texas, is a 6-foot-10 forward with hops.

ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com
